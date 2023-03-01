Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is just one of the many Xiaomi-branded smartphones that are making users fall in love with it. After all, the company has certainly managed to establish itself in the world of mobile telephony in recent years and today we are here to tell you about a very tempting offer indeed that might convince you too!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 34% discount on Amazon!

If you are looking for a new performing smartphone that however allows you to save money compared to the top of the range for over a thousand euros, then Xiaomi comes to meet you with its Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, a mid-range device that has convinced users so much to become the number one best-selling on Amazon.

And Amazon is the protagonist of this offer. In fact, the well-known e-commerce site will allow you to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S for only 197.55 euro instead of the usual list price of 299.90 euro. In short, a substantial discount of 34%!

We are also talking about the 128GB memory version, therefore the one with the most available space. If you are interested in buying we leave you here the link of the offer and we also report below a brief technical data sheet of the product!