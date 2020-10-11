Many smartphones have been launched in the midrange segment by Xiaomi in the past and now the company is ready to bring the Redmi Note 10 series. By November, the company will bring its new series in addition to the Chinese version of Mi 10T, this was revealed in the leaks. Now this has been confirmed by the Lextor Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The leaked post states that there will be two models of Redmi Note 10. Both of these will get LCD display and single punch-hole camera. Apart from this, like the Note Series models that have been launched for the last two years, one of the two phones will come with MediaTek Dimensity 720 and the other with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Both smartphones can be launched by the end of November with Android 10 based MIUI 12.

108MP Powerful Camera

The MediaTek chipset can be found in Redmi Note 10 and a 48-megapixel primary camera will be provided. The quad camera setup can be found on the rear panel in the device. Apart from this, 108 megapixel primary camera sensor can be given in addition to Snapdragon 750G in Powerful Pro model. If Liks are to be believed, both smartphones will offer powerful camera performance.

The price may be

The new devices in the Redmi Note series are always priced around the previous model. In this case, the price of the base model can be 1000 yuan (about 10,900 rupees). At the same time, the price of Redmi Note 10 Pro can be around 1500 yuan (about 15,000 rupees). Both devices will offer 5G connectivity and after China, they can also be launched in the Indian market.

