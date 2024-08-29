The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a couple of Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active Earphones with Casea budget model that now also gets a -48% compared to the recommended price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is 29.99€. The current price is the lowest ever and the product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of Xiaomi earphones
The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Active earphones are a low price productperfect for those looking for something that obviously can’t compete with products in other price ranges, but that works and doesn’t require a large financial investment.
They support the Noise cancellation for callspromise a battery life of five hours on a charge and 28 hours total with the case and are waterproof (IPX4 level, sweat resistance). They connect with Bluetooth and the case charges with a USB cable (not included).
