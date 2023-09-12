Finding a cell phone that suits our needs can sometimes be an overwhelming task. Furthermore, we do look for among the most popular technology manufacturers of the moment, Xiaomi and Samsung, two companies known for offering high-performance devices in different market segments.

Xiaomi presents us with cutting-edge equipment with internal power, good screen and powerful cameras at the best price. Samsung It is characterized by its constant innovationwhich is present in premium range equipment and many others with excellent quality.

It is in this context that we will take a look at two of its outstanding models: the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+which will make you wonder which one to choose due to its impressive features.

Samsung Galaxy S23

He Samsung Galaxy S23 is presented with a 6.1 screen inches with technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X and an FHD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1080 pixels, which guarantees maximum detail and sharpness when enjoying multimedia content.

Inside, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and supported by 8GB RAM for smooth performance in any situation, from basic tasks to demanding applications.

One of the brightest areas of the Samsung S23 is its camera section with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. This system offers a variety of scenarios to capture stunning images in any environment.

One aspect that falls short is the battery, which provides us with 3,900 mAh. However, its elegant design and the screen that occupies almost the entire front of the phone make it one of the most visually attractive devices on the market, although its introductory price of $23,999 pesos.

Screen: 6.1 inches with Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ 2,340 x 1080 resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Ram: 8GB

Storage: 256/522GB

Main camera: Multiple 50MP + 10MP + 12MP

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 3,900 mAh

Price: $23,999 pesos at launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+

On the other hand, Xiaomi It is a company that is not far behind in terms of power and premium features. This device seeks to raise the bar for mobile photography by incorporating an impressive main camera of 200MP.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ stands out for its 6.67 inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and inside the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM options for solid performance.

In terms of photography, in addition to the 200MP main camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 16MP front camera for sharp selfies. All this backed by a 5000 mAh battery that provides excellent autonomy. His launch price of $13,999 pesoswhich makes it an attractive option.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Screen: 6.67 inches, 120 Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1920Hz, PW Dimming, Up to 900 nits 240 Hz touch refresh.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Main camera: Multiple 200 megapixel f/1.65, 7p lenses, OIS + Wide: 8 megapixels + Depth: 2 megapixels

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Price: $13,999 pesos at launch

The choice between Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ It will largely depend on your personal preferences and specific needs. The Galaxy S23 stands out for its elegant design, impeccable performance, although its price is high. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers an impressive 200MP camera at a more affordable price combined with solid performance.