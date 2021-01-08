Xiaomi has just presented the Redmi Note 9T at a global virtual event to reinforce a catalog of smart phones that does not stop growing. The terminal is the international version of the last Note 9 marketed in China and stands out for being the first in the «Redmi» series with support for 5G.

2020 has not been the year of 5G. And 2021 looks like neither. It usually happens with these great innovations in the technology industry where marketing is always ahead of reality. 99% of users continue to operate with 4G or 3G and those who use 5G do so at the lowest possible level (at the lowest level of performance) of a standard that is a long way from taking off as promised in their day. , network infrastructure and economic rates included.

What we are going to see this year is the “Democratization” of 5G in terms of devices. We are already seeing in the CES 2021 presentations that 5G is being included at least as an option in several series of laptops and in terms of mobiles, bringing support to mid-range and entry-level terminals should be a priority. Xiaomi caters to this with the Redmi Note 9T, the first in this series with support for 5G.

In addition to the new networks, the terminal follows the value-for-price strategy with which Xiaomi has climbed to the top-3 of world sales, surpassing Apple itself, something that the company has been responsible for remembering in the presentation of the Redmi Note 9T.

Its screen follows the trend of large size with a panel 6.53 inch LCD diagonal and FHD + resolution. Its refresh rate increases to 90Hz from the 60Hz of typical panels and has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 solution as protection.

Xiaomi relies on MediaTek for its hardware engine and specifically on the new Dimensity 800U series that allows support 5G from the same integrated and with the possibility of equipping dual dual SIM. It is manufactured in 7 nanometer processes and has increased its performance over previous versions with an eight-core CPU (including two Cortex-A76 at 2.4 GHz), and the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.

It won’t match Qualcomm’s performance, but it’s a good-level SoC well suited for the mid-range, with 4 Gbytes of RAM or UFS 2.2-based storage.

For the rest, this Redmi Note 9T mounts a triple sensor camera system and a good capacity battery with fast charging and a three-year operating guarantee. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side on the power button of a unibody chassis and has stereo speakers and support for NFC.

Redmi Note 9T: specifications

screen 6.53 inch LCD – Gorilla Glass 5 Resolution FHD + Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Memory 4 GB RAM Storage 64 – 128 GB Frontal camera 13 MP, f / 2.3 Rear camera Triple configuration:

48 MP, f / 1.8 main

8MP, F2.2 wide angle

2MP, F2.4 macro Connectivity 5G, 4G, 3G. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1. NFC, USB-C Drums 5,000 mAh with 18 W fast charge Dimensions 162 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm – 199 grams OS Android 10 with MIUI 12

With Android 10 and the Xiaomi MIUI 12 user interface, the Redmi Note 9T will be available on the international market in various color finishes and in two versions:

Redmi Note 9T with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage: 199 euros as a special introductory price

as a special introductory price Redmi Note 9T with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 249 euros as a special introductory price

A spectacular price, as content as usual in Xiaomi and that will really allow 5G to “democratize” by bringing new mobile networks to mid-range terminals like this one below the $ 200 barrier.