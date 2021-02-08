Xiaomi Mi 11 is the new flagship of the Chinese firm’s smartphone catalog. Just been featured in a virtual event that we have followed live for launch in Spain and as we knew about the progress in China is a real “cucumber” with the latest in internal hardware, connectivity and a high quality and resolution screen.

Xiaomi has started the event “showing off” figures. And it is that the manufacturer deserves it after being the one that has grown the most in sales of the big ones and has consolidated itself in the world top-5. The firm has announced an important investment in R&D of 1,500 million dollars for its mobile division and has carried out a review of the novelties arising from its research laboratory, in screens, cameras or recharges, which have been reflected in its terminals. He has also insisted on the need to bring 5G to any user and has shown a good part of his catalog.

Beginning lesson. Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the terminals expressly cited by Qualcomm in the presentation of its new chips for 2021, so it is not a surprise that it is the first smartphone to hit the market with the Snapdragon 888 and the new Adreno 660 GPU.

Qualcomm chipset is the most powerful that today can be mounted on a smartphone and only Apple’s dedicated SoCs for the latest iPhones or Samsung’s Exynos 2100 for the Galaxy S21 are capable of being at its level.

The screen is another of the outstanding components. Mount a panel 6.81-inch AMOLED with impressive native Quad HD + resolution for 3200 x 1440 pixels. The terminal offers one of the brightest panels that we remember in a phone, a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits which will be a delight for outdoor use with a lot of light, together with a great contrast ratio of 1,500,000: 1.

Its refresh rate is also very high with the 120 Hz adaptable to the type of content, as well as the 480 Hz touch sampling. DisplayMate has recognized this screen as “the best” of a smartphone.

The new from Xiaomi presents other innovations in internal hardware such as RAM LPDDR5 at 3,200 MHz. Storage is also covered with the fastest interface available, UFS 3.1. Although the design is continuous with what is seen in the Xiaomi Mi 10T, its construction and finishes are of quality with an aluminum frame, frosted anti-reflective glass and protection with the latest version of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging in case you want to use the Mi 11’s 4,600 mAh battery to charge other devices while on the go. Of course, the most advanced connectivity elements such as 5G or Wi-Fi 6 are not lacking.

As for the camera system, it is also at a great level. The rear has three sensors headed by a main camera 108MP Sony with OIS and Super Pixel technology, plus another 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a third 5MP “telemacro”. The front camera is 20 megapixels and also supports Super Pixel. Xiaomi assures that “It will outperform other top-of-the-range in any lighting situation” and for video highlights the support for HDR10 + where it will present videos recorded by professional directors.

The company has also highlighted the sound system installed in the Xiaomi Mi 11 with Harman / Kardon stereo speakers, high definition audio certification, and enhanced performance for audio output by them or by headphones with support for Bluetooth 5.2.

Xiaomi Mi 11: specifications

Operating system Android 10 customized with MIUI 10 screen Curved AMOLED. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling

Contrast 5,000,000: 1 (typ)

Brightness from 900 to 1,500 nits

10-bit color depth. HDR 10+. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Resolution WQHD + 3,200 x 1,440 pixels – Aspect ratio 20: 9 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – Adreno 660 GPU Memory 8 – 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128 – 256 GB UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 20, F2.4 Rear camera Triple configuration:

108 MP, F1.85, OIS

· 13 MP, F2.4 wide angle

5 MP, F2.4 telemacro Connectivity 5G / 4G LTE / 3G / 2G. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C Battery 4,600 mAh with 55W fast charging and 50W wireless Dimensions 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.06mm – 196g

Versions and prices Xiaomi Mi 11

This terminal will debut the new Xiaomi interface on Android, MIUI 12.5, and will be available in various color finishes and in a special version in vegan leather in three hardware configurations with the following prices:

DEVELOPING….