The Chinese cell phone manufacturer Xiaomi announced this Friday its revolutionary contactless wireless charging system. This technology, called My Air Charge, promises to charge the cell phone through the air at a distance of several meters and without the need for cables.

My Air Charge is a charging device that does not require direct contact between the charger and the phone or wearable compatible. With it, Xiaomi assures that it entered “the true era of wireless charging”.

Basically Xiaomi converts millimeter waves into electrical energy so you can charge your phone without the need to connect it to a charger or a wireless charging base.

This device has five interference antennas inside that can detect the position of the smartphone, thanks to the beacon built into it.

Meanwhile, another 144 antennas in a phase control matrix transmit millimeter waves, which are received in the cell phone by 14 antennas that convert the signal into an electrical charge.

For now it is a project and not a commercial reality. Photo: DPA

Currently, this technology is capable of remotely charging several devices at the same time with one power of five watts in a radius of five meters. It is not the fastest loading speed in the world, but it is a very interesting figure for such an incipient technology.

Although Mi Air Charge makes a lot of sense to use it on cell phones, since it could be able to charge the phone if we leave it on the table, for example, the Chinese company explains that can work with smart watches, bracelets and other wearables.

However, it should be remembered that for the moment this technology is a promise and not a commercial product. However, Xiaomi envisions a future in which all the speakers, desk lamps and other small devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) universe will work without cables.

This development in terms of wireless charging is not the first in which the Chinese company embarks.

At the end of 2020, Xiaomi announced 80W Mi Wireless Charging is Xiaomi’s “latest achievement in the field of the next generation of fast charging”, a technology that represents a “big leap” from its 30W wireless charging system introduced last year. past.

This wireless charging system is capable of fully recharging a 4,000mAh battery in 19 minuteswhile its 30W system takes 69 minutes to fully charge.

Also, with just one minute, the 80W Mi Wireless Charging delivers 10 percent battery life, and half capacity in eight minutes.

The company had already presented various developments in the energy field during the pandemic year: in March, the 40W charge, and a few months later, in August, Xiaomi’s first 50W wireless charging technology, present in its Mi 10 smartphone. Ultra.

SL