It seems that Xiaomi is betting heavily on 2021, with the presentation of its innovative remote wireless charging system, the numerous advances of its next folding phone, and now, the presentation of an even more curious smartphone concept, with a full waterfall screen that would span all four sides of the phone, offering the most complete FullView experience to date.

Just like describe it from the company, this screen is the result of «icountless advances in glass bending and laminating technology«, Representing the enormous work and «the sum of 46 innovative patents«. In this way, the phone not only has lateral curves, but it expands its waterfall screen up to 88 degrees, also adding at the top and bottom, and leaving only a small area free in the four corners.

This, as many may already be thinking, implies that the telephone will not leave room for any type of port or button. And it is that Xiaomi says that it intends to create «a true unibody design«.

So, although for the moment the company has not wanted to talk about giving this smartphone a name, we cannot help but think of the 0 advanced in 2019, which already featured a waterfall screen that enveloped almost the entire device, and that finally never came to see the light.

Announcing a concept device entirely through renders doesn’t have the impact of showing it in person, but as stated by The Verge, a representative of Xiaomi has already assured that this phone actually exists, and that even some of them have been able to try and use it already. This would imply that, beyond the concept process, the company would already be working on its prototyping, which in turn assures us a greater show of interest to end up launching this terminal in the future.

However, for the moment the only announcement expected by Xiaomi will be the arrival and global availability of its flagship phone, the Xiaomi Mi 11, next Monday, February 8.