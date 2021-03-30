Xiaomi presented its main family of cell phones Mi 11 with three new models among which its Pro version stands out. The Chinese company considers that it is from the “king” of Android phones, not only because of its technical characteristics, but also because of the support offered by the 5,000mAh battery.

This battery uses a 67W fast charging system, and not the 120W system that Xiaomi also develops, since, as explained at the spring launch event, they wanted to find a balance between the thickness of the device and the volume of the battery. .

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro allows Full load device in 36 minutes.

They also took advantage of the event to present globally their 67W wireless fast charging system, which is comparable to fast wired charging, and with it, a new 80W wireless charging base and a wireless fast charging board with 19 coils and support for up to three devices simultaneously.

Technical characteristics

Mi 11 Pro works with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and integrates a liquid cooling system with vapor chamber and full phase change thermal conduction material that increases its heat dissipation performance by 100%.

For the screen use 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with the four curved edges, and is coated with Gorilla Glass Victus glass. It offers 2K resolution, stereo speakers with Harman / Kardon sound and Dolby Vision technology.

Mi 11 Pro uses a large Samsung GN2 sensor main camera (1 / 1.12“), with technology Dual Pixel Pro and HDR enhanced with two technologies that allows you to take good photos in situations with a strong contrast with the bright background.

Xiaomi MI 11 Pro.

It also has super wide angle lens and teleperiscope offering up to 50x magnification. It is capable of recording video in 8K and slowmotion in 1920fps.

The phone has the IP68 certification resistance to water and dust. The company highlighted the airtightness of the device, capable of diving up to 43 meters no damage, much more than the 6 meters of the iPhone 12.

It also has support for WiFi 6, with transmission capacity of 3.5 Gbps. The company has used for AX900 is the company’s high-end router, with WiFi 6 and 5G, with 12 high-gain antennas and 12 signal amplifiers and a processor Qualcomm with six CPUs and four NPUs.

This computer will be available with a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for $ 760, in three colors: green, purple and black.

Mi 11 Ultra: the top of the range

In addition to the Pro version, the Chinese brand also introduced the rest of the Mi 11 family: an Ultra and Lite version.

With a 108 megapixel camera, with the large HM2 sensor (1 / 1.52 ”), ultra wide angle and telemacro, and a fourth element: Audio Zoom, which allows you to zoom in on an item and amplify its sound. To do this, it uses three microphones and hardware capable of determining the position of the element. The front camera, 20MP.

My 11 Ultra. Photo: DPA.

Mi 11i uses artificial intelligence to offer cinematic effects, such as the ability to freeze the image or just a frame, and has a video editor with features, such as timelapse, long exposure modes or dual video.

It also offers a night mode (Ultra Night Video) and the ability to record video in 8K.

The 6.67 ” screen of this cell phone has a 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch display. It uses an AMOLED E4 panel, which reduces energy consumption by up to 15% and improves contrast, with a ratio of 5000000: 1, it offers a maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

Mi 11i works with Snapdragon 888, which is complemented by an 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. It supports 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity, and 33W Pro fast charging, 28.8% faster than 33W fast charging.

