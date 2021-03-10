Xiaomi, one of the main exponents of the Eastern giant in terms of cell phones, presented its new high-end range on Wednesday My 10S, a device that boasts a quad rear camera with a 108 megapixel main sensor, and that seeks to compete in the world market with the latest models of Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

The Chinese brand, which had already announced the presentation this week, confirmed that the new Mi 10S will work with the new chip Snapdragon 870, recently presented by Qualcomm, and which has a seven-nanometer architecture and up to 3.2 GHz of maximum power.

This “brain” of the cell phone has support for 5G ultra-data-speed telephony networks. It also provides an improvement of up to 12 percent in CPU performance over Snapdragon 865, a 27 percent improvement in the graphics unit (GPU), and can perform 15 TOPS, or billion operations per second for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The new Xiaomi cell phone has a dual mic with 360-degree sound developed by the specialized brand Harman Kardon, with seven magnetic units, 15 levels of customization and a cavity equivalent to 1.2cc.

Internally, it has the RAM LPDD5 technology and UFS 3.0 storage, as reported by Xiaomi on its China website.

Mi 10S equips a system of liquid refrigeration with level 6 graphite and a dissipation area of ​​3,000 mm2, which also uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) functions. With all this, it is capable of reducing the temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

The device uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and FHD + with 90 hertz refresh rate and 180 hertz tactile sampling rate, protected by glass Gorilla Glass 5 and with a maximum brightness of 1,120 nits.

Its side edges are curved and the 20 MP front camera is perforated in the panel.

At the rear, for its part, the phone presents un quad camera module and features a 108 megapixel main sensor -similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G-, with 1.6-micron large pixels and a maximum aperture of f / 1.69. It comes complete with a 13 MP ultra-wide angle with 123 degrees of range, a depth lens, and a macro sensor.

In addition to typical functions such as AI, night mode, allows you to record video up to a maximum of 8K resolution and with optical image stabilization thanks to its 108 MP main sensor. It also allows you to add automatic subtitles to your video.

Its specifications are completed with the WiFi 6 connectivity standard, a 4,780 mAh battery with 33W fast charging by cable – it charges to 100% in 56 minutes), 30W wireless and 10W reverse charging, NFC sensor for mobile payments.

For the moment, Xiaomi Mi 10S is available in China in three colors (blue, black and white) and in three settings different, with a basic model of 8GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, for 3,299 yuan (500 dollars, approximately), another of 8 + 256 GB for 3,499 yuan (US $ 540) and a maximum version of 12 + 256 GB for 3,799 yuan ($ 580).

