Ever since Apple launched the iPhone 12 Mini, the attention of powerful smartphones with small screens has become quite popular. In such a situation, Lu Weibing, general manager of the Redmi brand of China’s popular smartphone maker Xiaomi, has indicated that he may launch the Redmi Mini in the coming time. However, there is a lot of confusion about how powerful its battery will be, because nowadays it consumes a large portion of the total size of smartphones with large screens, so the mini phone has a smaller battery and smaller battery then its capacity is less.

Big bang in small pocket

When it was reported that Apple was about to launch its flagship iPhone 12 series as well as the iPhone 12 mini smartphone, Redmi’s product director Wang Teng also said that he was working on plans to make the Redmi Mini. Now after the statement of another company official, it has become clear that Xiaomi, which is considered to be Chinese Apple, is now going to make a big explosion from small pocket through Redmi Mini. However, it will be known in the coming time that what will be special in the Redmi Mini.

IPhone 12 Mini has power

Focus on budget mini smartphone

Through the iPhone Mini, Apple has tried to cater to customers who like to have compact size phones and which are powerful with a good brand. Currently, there are only a few models such as Google’s Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and Sony’s Xperia 5 II, which are compact and powerful. Now after the arrival of iPhone 12 Mini, the demand for compact size smartphones has increased and in such a situation, Redmi has started trying to make budget mini smartphones.

What is special about iPhone 12 Mini

Talking about the features of iPhone 12 Mini, the resolution of this phone with a 5.4 inch screen is 1080×2340 pixels and its front and back have Gorilla Glass. Based on iOS 14, this smartphone has a Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) processor, which is considered to be the best. Apple has launched this phone in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The battery of this phone is just 2,227mAh.