Xiaomi is preparing two models of electric cars, with prices starting at $38,000 and there are already images of these models circulating. The first model, code-named Modena, will be larger and allegedly more powerful than Tesla’s Model 3, and will be priced between 38,000 and 43,000 dollars (the equivalent of 197,000 and 223,000 reais for the current exchange). The top version of this model should start at US$51,600 (about R$268,000).

+ Sony and Honda reveal ‘Afeela’ electric car prototype with Qualcomm technology

The entry-level version will have a standard 400V battery, have various sensors developed in partnership with Continental and is intended for the general public. The top model has a high voltage 800V battery and will have a CATL Qilin Battery, which allows it to recharge up to 80% of the charge in just 15 minutes. On board there is an Orin X processor by Nvidia and LiDAR algorithms and solutions developed by Xiaomi.

There is still a second vehicle to be developed, code-named Le Mans and scheduled for debut in 2025. This car will have three engines controlled with software developed in-house and be based on the same platform as the first model.

The announcement of entry into this segment was made by Xiaomi in March 2021, when the company revealed its intention to invest 1.5 billion dollars in the initial phase, along with another ten billion over the next decade. The manufacturer plans to build a factory in Yizhuang, China, with a production capacity of 300,000 units per year.