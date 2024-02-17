Xiaomi, the emblematic Chinese technology company, has surprised the mobile phone market with the launch of the Xiaomi POCO X6 PRO, a smartphone that promises to redefine the mid-range experience, challenging even its older brother, the Redmi family.

He Xiaomi POCO X6 PRO It is a mid-range cell phone with robust performance, exceptional image quality and long-lasting autonomy, thanks to its 5000mAh of battery capacity.

This device welcomes us with a screen 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED, with a 1.5K CrystalRes resolution. Compatible with DHR10+guarantees an exceptional image experience, both for enjoying series and movies and for long reading sessions.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi POCO X6 PRO stands out by being equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor and 12GB of RAM with 516GB of storage, ensuring significant read and write speeds. Additionally, the WilBoost 2.0 feature reduces power consumption during gaming sessions, offering long-lasting fun.

For greater autonomy, the cell phone has a 5000 mAh battery, with 67W turbo chargingwhich allows for faster charging, ensuring extreme durability for a full day of worry-free use.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi POCO X6 PRO does not disappoint, with a three-lens main system made up of lenses of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP, which guarantee sharp and detailed photographs. The 16MP front camera offers impressive selfies, completing a versatile and competent camera system.

Despite its high-end specifications, the Xiaomi POCO X6 PRO stays true to Xiaomi's philosophy by being highly affordable. With a starting price of $6,999, This device is perfect for any consumer and you can purchase it through the Xiaomi virtual store.

Xiaomi POCO X6 PRO, presents itself as a strong contender to snatch the Redmi crown. Consumers can expect a complete and satisfying user experience with this phone, which combines performance, generous storage and attractive value for money.