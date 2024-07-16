High-end cell phones have earned a place in consumer preference, and although there are devices dedicated to offering this configuration, Xiaomi has launched the POCO F6 PRO, a device that competes directly with high-end models without being one of them.

Poco F6 Pro It offers an elegant look with refined aesthetics that offer a premium feel to the touch. In addition, its glass back cover and curved corners add a sophisticated touch to the device.

The The screen is 6.67 inches with WQHD+ resolution (3200×1440) and technology Flow AMOLED DotDisplay at 120Hz. This display offers superior light efficiency with lower energy consumption, reaching a maximum brightness of 4000 nits and HDR technology for images with sharp contrasts and brilliant details.

Equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the POCO F6 PRO ensures effortless performance in intense gaming and multitasking scenarios. The combination of 16GB RAM and 1TB storage allows you to run up to 46 apps simultaneously and provides ample space for all your files. LiquidCool 4.0 technology with IceLoop ensures effective heat dissipation for optimal performance.

The photographic section of the Poco F6 Pro does not disappoint. With a 50MP main camera, a 8MP wide angle and a camera 2MP macro, Together with the Light Fusion 800 image sensor, you can capture high-dynamic, professional-quality images. The 50MP Ultra-Sharp mode captures a wealth of detail, while Burst Mode 2.0 ensures exceptional results in any situation.

The ultra-night algorithm improves photo quality in low-light conditions, using deep learning AI to deliver clear and bright images. The camera 16MP front has also been improved, allowing you to capture high-quality selfies even in difficult lighting conditions.

In addition, it has a 5000 mAh battery and 120W fast charging, allowing for long hours of use with minimal charging times. In addition, it has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and a heart rate monitor, adding functionality and security.

He Poco F6 Pro It is available in three configurations: 12GB RAM + 512GB for $9,499, 12GB RAM + 256GB for $8,999 and 16GB RAM + 1TB for $10,999. These prices include a small discount, so they may change without notice. Those interested can purchase the device through Xiaomi’s online store.