Xiaomi has announced the availability in Italy of Xiaomi Pad 6, equipped with an 11-inch WQHD + (2880 x 1800) display at 309 ppi, Snapdragon 870 processor and 8840mAh battery. It is a tablet designed for study and work, able to satisfy the needs of creatives as well. The tablet is introduced with the updated version of Xiaomi Smart Pen (second generation) and a Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard, which improves its overall productivity. If used with the keyboard, the functionality increases further and the interface becomes customizable to create shortcuts based on user preferences. For video calls, Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with an ultra-wide front camera with FocusFrame function, which automatically adjusts the camera to keep the user in the center of the frame.

The tablet’s four microphones can pick up your voice and significantly reduce background noise, even in crowded places like open-plan workspaces, coffee shops and airports. Xiaomi Pad 6 is also equipped with a built-in USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, which connects to other devices to quickly transfer data by supporting an output video signal with resolution up to 4K at 60Hz, so as to facilitate the multi as much as possible. -tasking. Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in three colors: Gravity Gray, Gold and Mist Blue in the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. In particular, the 8GB+128GB version will soon be available from Unieuro starting from 429.90 euros. The 8GB + 256GB configuration is instead available from today at the price of 449.90 euros on mi.com and at Xiaomi Store Italia. Xiaomi Smart Pen 2nd Generation and Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard will also be available soon, respectively at 95.00 euros and 105.00 euros.