Xiaomi It already has a long history of products on the market, and this month it will feature the arrival of two new teams for communication and one more focused on monitoring your lifestyle.

If for some reason you are already looking for a new smartphone and you want to find a good balance between quality and price, here are two good options.

Xiaomi Note 10 Pro and Note 10S They will make their debut in the Mexican market, and this is all you need to know about their arrival.

After the good reception that the POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3, the company of Chinese origin returns to surprise with two mid-range equipment that will surely catch your attention.

Its about Xiaomi Note 10 Pro and Note10S which will be available from May 13 at various distributors in the country.

The first one will cost 8 thousand 669 Mexican pesoss, while the second can be achieved by 6 thousand 990 pesos.

What features do the Xiaomi Note 10 Pro and Note 10S have?

So that you get to know everything they have available for you, below we will mention its characteristics.

Both models have a screen AMOLED with resolution FullHD +, although the Note 10 Pro surpasses the Note 10S in size, counting 6.67 inches against 6.43.

There is also a significant difference in the refresh rate of the Pro model, which goes up to 120Hz.

Another significant difference is in the processor, as the Note 10 S is operated by a MediaTek Helio G95, while the other model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.

The camera of the Note 10 Pro acquires the quadruple model, with 108 megapixel lenses, a wide angle of 8, a telemacro of 5 and a quarter of 2 Megapixels for depth photos.

For his part, Note 10 S It has two 2 MP cameras, one of 8 and the main one of 64 Megapixels.

The cherry on the cake of Xiaomi is the Mi Smart Band 6

If you like to keep an accurate record of your physical activities, this new gadget has everything you need for it.

The My Smart Band 6 has a screen AMOLED It is larger than the previous model, and will allow you to accurately measure the oxygen in your blood and your heart rate, as well as other vital functions.

This will be priced at 1299 Mexican pesos.

If you are already looking for new equipment, take a look at the offer that Xiaomi will have available from next May 13.

