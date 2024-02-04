Xiaomi aims for the international expansion of foldable devices: Mix Fold 4 would prepare to conquer global markets with premium performance.

It is rumored that Xiaomi plans to introduce its foldable devices globally, and that it wants to do so within the current year. In this case, rumors indicate that the next Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, expected in 2024, will be distributed globally with a processor on board Snapdragon 8 Gen 3powerful photographic sensors and other premium features to present itself in a competitive way on the market. Last year, MIX Fold 3 caught attention thanks to its excellent cameras and high-level build quality, unfortunately never reaching Europe and many other countries, as it often happens with Xiaomi products. The company's situation could change, with the possible introduction in the spring appearing to be crucial in allowing the company to expand into international markets. Sources who have obtained information on the device speak of a possible simultaneous global launch, referring to the model numbers 2405CPX3DC and 2405CPX3DG, which could change before the official release.

International leaflet Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 camera module Mix Flip, the Chinese company's next foldable clamshell, will be presented at this month's MWC as an alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6, but the real icing on Xiaomi's cake for 2024 seems to be the Mix Fold 4. In addition to integrating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, there are rumors of the presence of a 120Hz screen with double refresh rate, UFS 4.0 storage and generous amounts of RAM.

The rumors also speak of a photographic sector high-end, lighter and thinner device than its predecessor, appealing to those looking for a foldable phone, provided global availability is confirmed. As for cameras, the Mix Fold 4 is expected to replace the current 50MP sensor with a powerful “super outsole” sensor.

It will feature an ultra-wide-angle camera, a 3x zoom lens, and a 5x zoom periscope camera, as well as completely new and improved optics. Despite the uncertainty over the launch date, it is expected to debut in May 2024: a possible debut in China this year, followed by the global launch, is speculated.

The option of two variants, with the model numbers found "2405CPX3DG" and "2405CPX3DC", would indicate two different destinations for the markets.