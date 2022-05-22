Xiaomi is next to launch its MIUI 13.5, the Android customization that runs on the phones of the Chinese brand. The update of the operating system, still based on Android 12, should bring several new features to compatible smartphones, starting with Liquid Storage, a feature that improves read and write performance by up to 60 percent. Thanks to the new OS, the system will be able to automatically balance the performance of the device based on use in real time, as well as improvements in RAM management and general autonomy. Thanks to a list published by Xiaomi in China, let’s find out today on which models the update will arrive, still without official date but imminent.

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro / 12X / 12 Ultra / 12 Lite

Xiaoomi Mi 11T / 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11i / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 Pro / Mi 11X Pro / 11 Lite 4G / Mi 11 Lite 5G / 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mix FOLD / Mix FOLD 2

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi10 Ultra / Mi 10 Lite / Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro / Mi 10T Lite

Redmi Note 11 / Note 11 Pro / Note 11 Pro 5G / Note 11 4G / Note 11T / Note 11 Pro / Note 11 Pro + 5G / Note 11S

Redmi Note 10 / Note 10 Pro

Redmi-Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50 / K50 Pro / K50 Gaming

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi-10/10 Power / 10 Prime / 10 Prime 2022 / 10C / 10A

Redmi Note 11E / Note 11E Pro / Note 11T Pro / Note 11T Pro +

POCO M4 / M4 Pro 4G / M4 Pro 5G

Poco X3 Pro / X4 Pro 5G / X3 GT / X4 GT / X4 GT +

POCO-F4 / F4 Pro / F3 / F3 GT

POCO C40 / C40 +