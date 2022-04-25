If you use an electric bike or drive a car often, you might be interested in a portable electric compressor like it Xiaomi Mijiaan accessory that can prove essential in some situations and save you from sudden emergencies.

Today Xiaomi Mijia is even more interesting because on offer, in fact you can buy it at € 42.49 instead of € 49.99with a saving of 15% compared to the list price.

Xiaomi Mijia: why buy it

If you usually travel by car or even by bike, you know that it can often happen to find yourself a slightly deflated tire, and it is not always easy to go to a tire dealer who can help us, moreover it is a good idea to always check the pressure of the wheels before trying your hand a journey with a more or less distant destination.

Thanks to the Xiaomi Mijia you will always be ready in case of problems, you can comfortably check the tire pressure and inflate them if necessary. This electronic compressor is light and compact, therefore convenient to carry, is equipped with a rechargeable battery and you can use it with various types of tires, from that of bicycles, to those of motorcycles or cars. During the summer you can also take advantage of Xiaomi Mijia to inflate a game ball or some inflatable to use at the sea or in the pool.