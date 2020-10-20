Xiaomi launched Mi Watch Color, the toned down version of Mi Watch, in December last year. Now the company has, as expected, unveiled a new variant Mi Watch Color Sports Edition in China.The price of Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is 699 Chinese Yuan. This watch is available for pre-order. During pre-sale, the company will make this watch available for 649 Chinese Yuan. Watch shipping starts on November 1.

The most important feature of this new watch of Xiaomi is the SpO2 sensor given for blood oxygen detection. This feature was not given in the original model launched last year.

The smartwatch has a 1.39 inch HD AMOLED display that supports Always-On mode. This means that the company has added 120 faces to the device. Apart from this, 117 sports modes have also been supported to track fitness and health activities in Mi Watch Color Sports Edition. Apart from the SpO2 detector, this watch also has an ultra-wide-range heart rate sensor. The device comes with a new high-end GPS chip that tracks movements. Apart from Bluetooth 5.0, this watch also has NFC support for connectivity.

A 420mAh battery is provided to power the device. The company claims that the battery will last up to 16 days on a single charge. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is available in Black, Blue and White while the strap is made available in 6 different colors.

