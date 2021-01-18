After the first reception of its smaller model, Xiaomi finally opens today the availability in Spain of its latest wearable, the Mi Watch. Initially presented along with its new family of smartphones Mi 10T, we find the new new top-of-the-range smartwatch from the Chinese company, which, far from repeating the already recurring design lines “inspired” strongly by Apple products, it is presented as something closer to Google’s Wear OS devices.

Equipped with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED panel, the Mi Watch will offer us a screen with Allways On functions capable of reaching 450 nits of brightness, allowing us to use and display more than enough even under direct sunlight. In addition to the already recurring sensors for heart rate and sleep monitoring , this smartwatch will have the incorporation of a new GPS sensor and a resistance to water and immersion up to 5 ATM.

All this under a tremendously reduced weight, which will barely reach a light 32 grams, very comfortable both for exercising and for prolonged daily use. And it is that in fact sports and health will be the main focuses of the Mi Watch, including up to 117 training and fitness modes incorporated, also provides a active monitoring for 24 hours a day, with the monitoring of vital signs or stress levels, among others.

Although some also stand out new smart features such as the presence of an integrated voice assistant, the support of notifications and messages with emoticons, as well as the possibility of using the clock as a remote controller for the phone, functioning as a trigger for the camera of our mobile.

Finally, without a doubt, the great claim of the new Mi Watch is in the powerful improvement of its battery, up to 420 mAh, which, as the company assures, will be able to offer us autonomy of up to 16 days per charge, with a recharging period that will barely reach two hours, facilitating almost uninterrupted use.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Xiaomi Mi Watch available in the brand’s official web store, as well as in its physical stores Mi Stores and other distributors such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt under a starting price of 129.99 euros. However, as a special promotion for launch, from today until the deadline of next January 20, we can get this smart watch for the reduced figure of only 99.99 euros.