The Chinese company has presented the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 of 75 inches, a Smart TV that comes ready to take over the world, And the truth is that it has more than enough arguments to achieve it, thanks to its excellent price-performance value, aimed at the general consumer market, and away from the focus that its Xiaomi Mi TV LUX transparent edition had.

Externally, the 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 has a classic line, has very contained screen edges and uses a base that combines extended “V” -shaped bases with a central connecting piece between the two, something that reminds me a lot of what Philips had been assembling in their smart TVs.

Nothing that stands out especially in terms of design, but in this case the important thing is inside, and that is the specifications of the 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 They have nothing to envy to what we can find in other much more expensive models. I know that you are wanting to know their keys, so I am not making you wait, let’s see them.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 of 75 ″

75-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) in 16: 9 format.

10,000: 1 contrast, with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Full Array Local Dimming Technology.

Reproduces 100% of the NTSC color spectrum (10-bit color).

Offers perfect viewing angles up to 178 degrees.

Up to 120 Hz refresh rate.

Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and HLG certifications.

MediaTek MT9611 TV SoC as “engine”, which integrates a 1.5 GHz quad-core 64-bit CPU and a Mali G52 MP2 GPU (two graphics cores), accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage capacity .

Android TV 10 as the operating system.

Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

It has three HDMI outputs (including HDMI 2.1).

Mount two USB 2.0 ports.

It has a 100 Mbps Ethernet LAN connector.

Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Stereo speakers of 15 watts each, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Remote control included.

Measurements and weight: 1,673.5 x 368.9 x 1,029.9 mm, 33 kilograms.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 is a Smart TV that fits, due to features, within what we can consider as high-end, but which has, however, a price more typical of the mid-range. To this day, it is impossible to find a model that is at the level of the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1, and that has a similar price. This makes it one of the most interesting options in its category, and it is also an interesting model for gamers, as it incorporates ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) technology.

As many of our readers will know, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) technology is designed to take full advantage of the next generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, since automatically adjusts latency to achieve the optimum level that will allow us to enjoy fluid control without delays.

Availability and price of the 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1

Xiaomi has confirmed that this Smart TV will be available from March 10 in Europe, and that it will launch a special promotion limited to 30 units with a price of 999 euros. This is a groundbreaking price, no doubt about that, but it will be limited to those 30 units, so good luck if you plan to try to get one.

Once that offer is finalized, the price of the 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 will be 1,299 euros. It is a high figure, especially considering that the average user does not usually spend more than 1,000 euros on a television, but if we compare it with what we can find today in the market it is impossible to deny that it is a price very attractive.

Xiaomi has commented that, in terms of image quality and performance, it will have nothing to envy other much more expensive models. A priori, your specifications support those words, but we will have to wait to see the first tests before tossing the bells to flight.