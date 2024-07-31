For those looking to cook their food with less oil and in a more practical way, there is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5 Litres Whitewith OLED display and non-stick coating It is at the CHEAPEST PRICE with a 50% DISCOUNTso its list cost in Amazon Mexico from $2,799 pesos now remains at $1,399 Mexican pesosThis limited time promotion gives you $1,400 pesos OFF.

The payment methods that participate and maintain the cheap price of Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer The white payment is cash using debit and credit cards in a single installment. On this occasion, the option to purchase in months without interest is not available, but it is available with financing, the details of which will be highlighted later, as well as the characteristics and benefits of the appliance.

What are the benefits of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer?

When cooking with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer, you can remove the basket at any time to check the cooking status of the food. There is no need to restart the fryer. In addition, excess fat is filtered out.

After the food has finished cooking, the oil leaked from the food can be seen at the bottom of the basket, but the food will maintain the same taste as it would have if it had been fried in oil.

What are the features of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer?

– Mi smart BHR4857HK model.

– Xiami brand.

– White color.

– 3.5 liter capacity.

– 1500 watts of power.

– 240 Volts.

– Programmable.

– With OLED screen.

– Cooking temperature and time can be adjusted with a twist or a push, and the fryer will remind you when to turn your food.

What payment methods does the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer have on Amazon Mexico?

The payment method that is available for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer of 3.5 L is the countedwith debit and credit bank cards in a single payment. Payment in installments without interest does not apply, but if you require a payment in installments you can opt for payment with financing costs in up to 24 months with interest, which will increase the cost of the product and will not maintain the promotional percentage of the same.

