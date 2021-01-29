Although wireless charging systems through contact stations have not yet been standardized among smartphones, Xiaomi has already wanted to go a step further with its phones, presented today its innovative remote wireless charging technology My Air Charge, able to charge our devices “over the air” from across the room.

We have seen remote wireless charging equipment before, with the now defunct Energous WattUp proposal. However, despite the great distance in time, we never heard from this device again. And it is that although Xiaomi is not talking about any launch date yet, the mere fact of show a real demo and talk about your up to 17 pending patents It certainly augurs a fairly committed development with this technology.

We’re excited to bring you the remote charging technology – Mi Air Charge Technology! Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you’re gaming, walking around or even when something’s in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology! pic.twitter.com/wEoB10wOQ2 – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 29, 2021

Mi Air Charge remote charging is based on spatial positioning and power transmission. Thus, the company has developed an isolated charging stack with integrated antennas interference in five phases, able to accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control matrix composed of 144 antennas transmit millimeter waves directly to the phone through “beamforming” technology.

As explained by the company, currently this technology would be able to offer a remote load up to 5W for a single device in a radius of several meters; although they point out that soon it will also be possible to charge several devices simultaneously under this same power limitation.

Thus, Xiaomi hopes to bring this technology to other smart devices in the near future, with the aim of expanding to smart watches, tracking wristbands and other smart home electronic devices such as speakers or lights.