The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has completely leaked in video that has shown, in great detail, the most important keys of this new smartphone. At the design level, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra presents a truly unique finish, thanks to the introduction of a huge island at the rear that includes more than just the camera set and the LED flash.

As we can see in the second image, said island has a secondary screen which is capable of reproducing what we see on the main screen, which means that we could, for example, take a “selfie” with the rear camera without problem, since we would see our face on that secondary screen.

The rest of the keys at the design level do not represent anything new, since the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra repeats the entire front screen with a slightly curved finish, has a front camera located on a floating island, and has a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: three high-quality cameras and 120X zoom

In addition to showing the design and the most important news that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra brings, in this filtration we have also been able to know its specifications, and the truth is that, as expected, it is about a truly impressive terminal, which has nothing to envy of any current top of the range.

screen 6.81-inch curved OLED with WQHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU and high-performance 5G modem RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear cameras 50 MP main rear camera, 48 MP wide angle and 48 MP periscope. Zoom up to 120x. Frontal camera 20 MP Sensors Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, 3.5mm jack Drums 5,000 mAh, supports fast charging and wireless and reverse charging. Dimensions Without specifying Weight Without specifying Several Secondary screen on the back, Gorilla Glass Victus as screen protector, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance software Android 11 as an operating system with the MIUI 12.5 layer

As we can see in the list of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is one of the best top-of-the-range smartphones that the Chinese company has created, so far, and is called to become one of the most powerful of the moment.

We do not have details about its sale price, but it is likely to be in the range of 899-999 euros in its most basic configuration, since the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a starting price of 749 euros. If all goes according to plan, the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will occur between April and May of this year.