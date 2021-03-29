My 11 Ultra Xiaomi

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, tech giants have unveiled their phones through fully virtual presentations with special effects, canned applause, and augmented reality. But this could start to change. At least in some places on the planet. Xiaomi has announced this Monday, in a “mega-launch“ with an audience in China that has been broadcast on YouTube, its new top of the range: the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro. Both devices incorporate a 5,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for the high-end, the Snapdragon 888 The Chinese giant has also presented two other mobiles and a sports bracelet.

Dozens of attendees, wearing masks, but sitting without keeping a safe distance, have celebrated the announcements of the Chinese company with applause and cheers. Xiaomi is one of the main mobile brands in the market. In 2020, it was the fourth manufacturer that sold the most smartphones globally, according to IDC. Of course, in Spain it has come to surpass Samsung, Huawei or Apple in sales in several months of 2020, as indicated by the market analysis brand Canalys.

Xiaomi’s most powerful terminal, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, has a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. The higher the experience is, the more positive it is, as animations and scrolls look more realistic. Of course, it also consumes more battery.

The Mi 11 Ultra, available in black and white, has a rectangular module at the top of its back that stands out for its size. It is larger than most of the flagships on the market and has a small vertical screen that can be used to check notifications or take selfies with the rear cameras. The company assures that all the lenses of the phone could be “main cameras” and boasts that the results can be compared to those obtained with professional devices.

The Mi 11 Ultra has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 48-megapixel telephoto that, according to the company, allows a digital zoom of up to 120x. We will have to wait to see to what extent this latest camera can be useful. Other sensors of this type are not very usable without a tripod, since the photograph is blurred and loses much sharpness. All sensors allow 8K quality recording.

There will be three versions of the Mi 11 Ultra: an 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and another 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. In Europe, the device will be available in principle for 1,199 euros in its version of 12 GB and 256 GB of storage. Like other phones presented in recent days, such as the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro are compatible with 5G networks and incorporate Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for the high-end: the Snapdragon. 888. “Many terminals with this configuration consume a lot of energy, but not us,” explained Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, in the presentation after referring to the processor and the refresh rate.

The battery of both terminals is 5,000 mAh. Xiaomi has conducted an experiment with the Mi 11 Pro and has intensively used five different top of the range for five hours to compare the battery life. Among them, there are terminals such as the S21 Ultra or the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The winner in this experiment, according to the company, has been the Mi 11 Pro. The terminal, which supposedly uses technologies from the electric car sector for the battery It also has a 67 W fast charge that allows the battery to be fully filled in just 36 minutes. Wireless charging is also 67W.

Both phones also come with IP68 certification. This means that it can be submerged in water. The company has shown a video in which a diver dives with his mobile in the water up to 40 meters deep. However, Xiaomi recognizes that if the smartphone suffers a fall or shock, its sealing could be damaged. “If you want to shoot underwater videos, I recommend buying a protector,” said Lei Jun.

“The King of Android”

The brand has also unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which the CEO has referred to as “the king of Android”. The middle brother of the Mi 11, which will be available in three colors – green, black and silver – has a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen curved on its sides, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its design is quite similar. that of its little brother, the Xiaomi Mi 11.

On its back, the Mi 11 Pro has a square camera module that is much smaller than the Mi 11 Ultra and does not have a secondary screen. This terminal, which has a 20-megapixel front camera, incorporates three rear sensors: a 50-megapixel main one, a 13-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telemacro. In addition, it allows 8K recording.

There are three versions of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its price starts at 3,999 yuan (about 416 euros, at the exchange rate). The company has not confirmed whether the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be available outside of China and, if so, how much it will cost.

Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite and Mi Smart Band 6

In this “mega-launch”, Xiaomi has also presented two other terminals of the same family but with more affordable prices. These are the Mi 11i and the Mi 11 Lite, available in 4G and 5G variants. The Mi 11i has a 6.67-inch flat screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This mobile seems to be focused on those users interested in creating content, as it has different interesting effects. For instance, time freeze It is intended to freeze a background while part of the image is moving. It is also possible to zoom the audio to highlight a specific sound, according to the company. The price of this terminal, which has the Snapdragon 888, starts at 649 euros.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite stands out for its thinness. The terminal, available in six different colors, is only 6.81 millimeters thick and weighs 159 grams. The Mi 11 reaches 196 grams and, despite its small dimensions, it has a 4,250 mAh battery. In the photographic section, it has a 20-megapixel front camera, as well as a 64-megapixel main sensor, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a five-megapixel macro. The terminal starts from 299.99 euros.

My Smart Band 6 Xiaomi

On the other hand, the Chinese giant has also shown its new sports bracelet, the Mi Smart Band 6. This wearable – wearable technology – has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, includes 30 exercise modes and is capable of automatically detecting six of them, such as running or walking. In addition, it allows you to monitor all kinds of vital signs: from heart rate to blood oxygen saturation. According to Xiaomi, it could even detect sleep apnea – a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts again. The company promises 14 days of autonomy and up to 19 if an extreme mode is activated. Its price starts at 44.99 euros.

