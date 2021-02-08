In Spain, Xiaomi has managed to exceed in sales in several months of 2020 manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei or Apple, according to the market analysis brand Canalys. The Chinese giant’s mobiles usually stand out for their value for money. The brand, which not only manufactures terminals cheap, aspires to compete beyond the mid-range. Its new bet to storm the high-end and compete with the flagships of the main manufacturers in the market is the Xiaomi Mi 11. It is, in the words of the company, a “phone created for movie lovers” with a new design and processor and is compatible with 5G networks.

Xiaomi wants its terminals to be distinguished at first glance from mobiles in the market of other manufacturers. Its new high-end phone, presented this Monday in Europe, has slight curves on its sides. The company ensures that a large percentage of users prefer that the smartphones be curved by the way they feel in hand. The Mi 11 sports a staggered camera module on its rear with the main lens wrapped in a silver circle. “When you see it, you clearly know that it is a Mi 11,” says Fabio Arena, Xiaomi’s product marketing director in Spain.

The screen of the Mi 11 has Super AMOLED technology and a diagonal of 6.81 inches. It also has an adaptive refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. The refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. In other words, the higher this rate, the more realistic animations are perceived and the movements between different screens or applications are more fluid. The smart phone (smartphone) by Xiaomi adjusts it automatically to try to achieve an optimal display and save as much battery as possible.

Xiaomi claims that with its terminal, which allows recording in 8K, anyone can be a filmmaker. “The Mi 11 allows you to film as if you were a director,” Shou Zi Chew, president of Xiaomi International, stated in the virtual presentation. The mobile is designed for those users who generate and consume visual content in their day to day. The Mi 11 has a 20-megapixel front camera and three rear lenses: a 108-megapixel main, a 13-megapixel wide-angle, and a five-megapixel macro. The latter sensor would allow users to obtain magnified photos as if it were a microscope, according to Chew. It remains to be seen to what extent these sensors can stand up to the all-powerful cameras of Apple’s iPhone 12 or Samsung’s S21.

The Chinese giant is committed to artificial intelligence and computational photography, especially to achieve better results at night and in low-light environments. The terminal includes a night mode for both taking pictures and recording video. Xiaomi uses the technology of BlinkAI Technologies to improve the results of what your cameras capture. This provider of software artificial intelligence ensures that its computational solutions allow to improve image quality and amplify effective lighting.

The Mi 11, which is compatible with 5G networks, launches one of the most powerful processors on the market: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It also comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The smartphone it has a 4,600 mAh battery and a fairly balanced charge. It has support for fast charging of 55W – with cable – that allows to fill the battery completely in just 45 minutes, according to the company. Wireless charging is 50W and the terminal also allows 10W reverse charging.

In addition, Xiaomi ensures that the Mi 11 will be able to measure the heart rate just by putting your finger on the screen. The company has not given details on what technologies the terminal uses to carry out this monitoring. In the past, some independent bodies have questioned to what extent the smartphones they can perform accurate monitoring of our vital signs.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, which was presented a few weeks ago in China, will hit the market in Spain at the end of February in two colors – blue and black. The model of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs 749.99 euros. The variant of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will go on the market for 799.99 euros. The Chinese giant has also stated that there will be a special edition of the Mi 11, although it has not offered more details about it.

