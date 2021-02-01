The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is emerging as one of the most interesting mid-range smartphones of 2021, and as a worthy successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, a terminal that still remains, to this day, as one of the best smartphones within its price range.

Thanks to a recent leak, we have been able to discover some of the key specifications that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will bring, and the truth is that we have been pleasantly surprised. Before we go into talking about hardware, let’s review design and external finish of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

As we can see in the attached image, the new Xiaomi will adopt a front all screen with a flat finish, quite contained edges and an island positioned on the left side that serves to integrate the front camera. At the back, we have a square space with rounded corners where three cameras and the LED flash come together.

We don’t have any details on its build quality yet, but most likely inherits the plastic finish that we saw in the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, something perfectly understandable, since we are talking about a terminal that will prioritize the price-performance value, and that will have a price below 300 euros.

A look at the possible specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

screen 6.5-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates Chipset Snapdragon 775G with eight-core CPU RAM 6GB-8GB-12GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Main Chambers 16 front camera.

64 MP rear camera.

Wide angle rear camera without specifying.

Depth sensor. Frontal camera 16 MP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, USB type C, NFC, WiFi AC and 5G. Battery 4,200 mAh Dimensions 163.7 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm Weight 192 grams Various HDR10 +, dual SIM, fingerprint reader integrated in the screen. software Android 11 with the MIUI layer

This listing specifiestions leaves no room for doubt, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite would be able to offer a very good performance, and it would have such a good level of performance that, if the price is right, it could become one of the best terminals in its range.

With respect to SoC Snapdragon 775GIt is a chip that would position above the Snapdragon 765G, and which has not yet been officially presented by Qualcomm, but we have already seen some information in previous leaks, and thanks to this we know that it would have an eight-core CPU divided into three blocks , of which one of them would be formed by a high performance Cortex-A78 core. Your GPU could be an Adreno 620 up-turn.

Regarding the memory configuration, even the base version, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity, would be more than enough to cover the needs of almost any type of user. The 12GB and 256GB version could be a limited special edition to certain markets.

The presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to occur, at the latest, in March of this year, and that its price is around 269 euros in its base configuration.