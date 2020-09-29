Xiaomi is going to announce the Mi 10T series at a global event on 30 September. According to rumors, three smartphones in this series – Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro can be launched. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the company will launch the Mi 10T series in India in October.Tipster has claimed that Xiaomi Mi 10T series can enter around the launch date of OnePlus 8T this year. OnePlus 8T is scheduled to be launched in India on 4 October. In such a situation, it is believed that Xiaomi India will soon give information about the launch date of Mi 10T series.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro 5G

Both these smartphones have a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design. The phone’s display will come with a 144Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. This series has Snapdragon 865 SoC chipset as the processor and it will come with up to 8 GB of RAM. Both smartphones will get 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photography, the triple rear camera setup has been given in the Mi 10T. It will have a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the same time, if you talk about Mi 10T Pro, then it will also get triple camera setup, which has a primary camera of 108 megapixels. Both smartphones have a 20-megapixel camera for selfie. Talking about the battery, both these smartphones have a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support of 33 watts.

As far as the Mi 10T Lite is concerned, its detail specification sheet is not available yet. It is expected that this phone can come with Snapdragon 750G Processor and 4,820mAh battery. Whether or not the company will launch Mi 10 Lite tomorrow i.e. on September 30, nothing can be said for sure.

