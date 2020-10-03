Xiaomi recently launched Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones in the European market. Since then, Indian users are also waiting for these three great smartphones. It is believed that the company is going to launch this series in India. To check the mood of the users, Manomi Kumar Jain, managing editor of Xiaomi India conducted a voting on Twitter. Voting, he asked the users whether the Mi 10T should be launched in India or not?In response, 80 percent of the Mi fans said that they want the Mi 10T series to be launched in India as well. After this, in a second tweet, Manu Kumar Jain said that the company will try its best to launch the Mi 10T in India. However, it is worth noting that Jain did not mention the Mi 1oT Lite in his tweet. From this, it is being speculated that only the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be launched in India.

Mi 10T, 10T Pro and 10T Lite specifications

The Mi 10T Series has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD full HD + panel that comes with a punch-hole design. The Mi 10T and 10T Pro get a refresh rate of 144 Hz and the Mi 1oT Lite gets a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The light variant of the series has a Snapdragon 750G processor. At the same time, Snapdragon 865 chipset has been given in Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Mi 10T Lite comes with 64 GB UFS 2.1 and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage option with 6 GB RAM. At the same time, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

There are four rear cameras in Mi 10T Lite for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This phone has a 16 megapixel camera for selfie. The Mi 10 has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro camera with a 64-megapixel primary camera at the rear. Talking about Mi 10T Pro, you will get a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Mi 10T Lite has a 4,820mAh battery. At the same time, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a 5,000mAh battery. All three phones come with fast charging of 33 watts.

