Xiaomi’s tremendous phone Xiaomi Mi 10i is going to be launched in India on January 5 today. This is the third phone in the Mi 10 series. Two phones of this series Mi 10 and Mi 10T have already been launched. These three phones have 108 megapixel camera setup. The launch of Xiaomi Mi 10i will be at 12 noon today. Live streaming company’s site of launch event and its official This will be done through YouTube channel.

The Mi 10i has been teased by the company in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black color options. Talking about looks, this phone looks like the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. However, the company says that the phone has been customized for the Indian market. Where ‘i’ in ’10i’ stands for India. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the Mi 10i that the Mi 10i will be priced under Rs 30,000 in the country.

While giving information about the launch of this phone on social media, Xiaomi has said that it is the first phone of the company of this century.

Possible specifications of Mi 10i

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset can be supported in this phone. Brand new 108MP camera sensor can be given in the phone. Quad camera setup will be given on the rear panel of the phone, which will come with a round camera module. The phone will come with Android 11 out of the box with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 support. Adreno 619 GPU can be supported in this phone. Its primary camera will be 108MP. Apart from this, 8MP ultra wide angle lens with 120 ° field of view, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens will be supported. 16MP camera can be given for selfie. Talking about the Mi 10i battery, the phone will get 4,820mAh battery support, which will come with a 33W fast charger.