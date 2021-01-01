The launch date of Xiaomi Mi 10i has been confirmed in India. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed its launching date. Jain tweeted the video teaser and told that the Mi 10i will be launched in India on 5 January. This new smartphone will have a 108-megapixel resolution primary camera.

The Mi 10i is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which debuted in China last month with the Redmi Note 9 4G and the Redmi Note 9 5G. It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and many color options.

Managing Director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain said in a video of about one and a half minutes that now we are going to launch our brand-new flagship smartphone under Mi brand named Mi 10i. “This is an extension of our phones Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro launched this year: … It is also an extension of the globally launched Mi 10 Lite.”

A perfect start to the new decade is # ThePerfect10. Launching the all-new # Mi10i where the ‘i “stands for India. ???????? i = Made for India, Made in India, customized by the India product team. Launching on 05.01.2021.

Possible specifications of Mi 10i

The 108-megapixel primary camera in Xiaomi Mi 10i has been confirmed via a teaser on social media. Also, there will be four camera sensors in its back side.

The Mi 10i is expected to come in two different variants, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to be found in Blue, Black and Gradient Orange or Blue color options.

OnePlus 8 will compete

These phones will compete with OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch FluidAMOLED 90Hz refresh rate display. For performance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor and X55 5G chipset.

This phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup in which the 48MP primary rear sensor, 16MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor are present. Apart from this, it has a 16MP front camera camera.

