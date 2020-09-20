Smartphone maker Xiaomi is working on its new phone which will have a 108 megapixel camera. It is being said in rumors that this smartphone coming with 108 megapixels will be cheaper. According to a leak (via Weibo), Xiaomi is working on two new phones named Gaugin and Gaugin Pro. The Pro model is said to come with a 108-megapixel sensor. The base model will have a 64-megapixel sensor. GSMArena speculated that two new phones will be launched under Redmi. No official launch date has been revealed yet, but Leicester has suggested that it will be launched very soon.

108 megapixel camera is now being seen in many premium phones. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 comes with 108-megapixel camera Samsung is also offering S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra along with 108-megapixel cameras. Motorola has also launched the Edge + with a 108-megapixel sensor.

Samsung also introduced a new 108-megapixel camera sensor earlier this week called the ISOCELL HM2.

Samsung’s new sensor is about 15% smaller than previous versions and may help OEMs reduce camera module size by 10%. The advanced 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung comes with a Super PD technology that enables faster and more accurate phase detection of autofocus on the phone. Featuring nine-pixel binning technology, the sensor can deliver up to 3x lossless zoom.