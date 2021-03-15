A United States court temporarily paralyzed the order to veto Xiaomi for alleged ties with the Chinese military, carried out in the last days of the administration of former President Donald Trump. The measure was celebrated this Monday by the company, while it requested that remove permanently.

Washington State Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday ruled a temporary lock Against the measure of the Department of Defense that prevented the investment of US companies in Xiaomi, after the Chinese company presented an appeal, as reported by Bloomberg.

Contreras estimated that Xiaomi had a high probability of win the litigation against the Department of Defense of the United States, and considered that the permanent blockade would suppose an “irreparable damage” for the technological manufacturer “.

This Sunday, Xioami issued a statement in which he celebrates the US judge’s decision against its consideration as a “communist Chinese military company”, thus avoiding receiving investments from the North American country.

The technology manufacturer again recalled that it is “a private and independently operated company”, as well as that it “offers electronic products for civilian use only”, in response to its allegations of ties with the Chinese military.

Xiaomi considered the original veto of the United States Department of Defense is “arbitrary and capricious” and requested that this measure be permanently withdrawn.

A favorable ruling

The manufacturer of Xiaomi achieved on Friday that the temporarily removed from a blacklist of the United States in which it was included during the government of Donald Trump, after the ruling of a judge in Washington DC.

The Defense and Treasury departments, which had included Xiaomi in the aforementioned list, “have not shown that national security interests were at stake,” the judge said in a decision that the AFP agency was able to consult.

Therefore, Xiaomi should be removed from the list, at least temporarily, while the ban on US investors from buying shares in Xiaomi, a firm that is prohibited from describing as a “Chinese Communist Military Company”, is suspended.

In its appeal filed in January against its inclusion in the blacklist, Xiaomi affirms that this decision was “incorrect” and that the company was “deprived of due process.”

Just six days before the end of Trump’s term on January 20, his government made a series of announcements against Xiaomi, as well as against the TikTok platform and the oil giant CNOOC.

Xiaomi, what surpassed apple As the world’s third-largest smartphone maker in 2020, it is one of nine Chinese companies to be blacklisted and accused by the Trump administration of having ties to the Chinese military.

The judge’s decision comes as the United States telecommunications regulator (FCC) classified five Chinese telecommunications companies, including Huawei and ZTE, as a threat to national security.