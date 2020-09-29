Chinese giant Xiaomi organized the Smarter Living 2020 event on Tuesday. Along with many other products, the company has launched Mi Smart Speaker and Mi Smart LED Bulb. Mi Smart Speaker supports Google Assistant. In India, it will compete with smart speakers like Google Nest and Amazon Echo.The company has priced the new smart speaker at Rs 3,999, although it can be purchased for Rs 3,499 under the offer. Talking about Mi Smart LED Bulb, it is the cheapest LED bulb of Xiaomi, priced at Rs 499. It is claimed that this bulb will run for 13 years comfortably.

Feature of Mi Smart Speaker

First let’s talk about design. Its design is round shaped, giving 10531 sound holes. It has a 63.5mm sound driver and 12 watt speakers. The company says that there will be 360-degree rich surround sound experience in Mi Smart speakers. The speaker can be controlled through the Google Home app. Through this, you will be able to control connected devices such as lights and security cameras. This will also work on your voice command. It supports both Hindi and English languages.

Feature of Mi Smart LED Bulb

This smart bulb can be controlled through the Mi Home app. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as can be controlled through voice. The bulb consumes 7.5W of power.