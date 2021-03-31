The leading Chinese company “Xiaomi” launched the world’s first economical phone, equipped with high speeds, both from the side of the processor or in terms of its support for fifth generation communications.

The “GSM Arena” website described the “Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite” as the most distinguished budget phone for this year.

Xiaomi provided its phone with a high-speed “Snapdragon 780G” processor at a speed of 2.4 GHz, in addition to its support for the fifth generation of communications and data transfer technologies.

Xiaomi announced that the price of its “Mi 11 Lite” phone would be the best price for a smartphone that supports the “fifth generation” communication technologies.

The phone comes with a 6.55-inch screen with “Full HD Plus” resolution, and a 16-megapixel front camera in the upper left corner of the screen.

The phone also includes an Adreno 642 graphics processor, 64-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The “Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite” phone comes with a 4250 mAh battery, and a fast charging capacity of 33 watts.