Xiaomi has added another new model to its smartphone list today, with the end of the year. The company has today launched the Mi11 smartphone series. Adorned with a very attractive look and 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, this series has been launched in the Chinese market. This is the first device offered by Xiaomi with no charger provided. So let’s know about this smartphone –

Xiaomi Mi 11 specification: The company has given a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel in this smartphone. It has Snapdragon 888 SoC chipset. The company has used a 4,600mAh capacity battery which supports 55W wire fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

How is the camera: In this smartphone, the company has also given a strong stereo speaker of Harman Kardon. Apart from this, the finger sensor has also been provided in the display itself. As far as the camera is concerned, it has a triple camera setup at the back and a single camera at the front. It has a 108-megapixel primary camera that comes with the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) system. Apart from this, ultra mega camera of 13 mega pixels and micro sensor of 5 mega pixels has been given. On the front, the company has given a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is the first smartphone introduced by the company based on MIUI 12.5 Android 11. A special Bluetooth audio sharing feature has also been provided in this smartphone. With the help of which you can share audio to two different Bluetooth accessories at the same time and nobody will have any problem during this time.

What is the price: As we told you, at present, this phone has been launched in the Chinese market. The company has launched this smartphone in three different variants. Its 8GB / 128GB variant has been priced at 3,999 Chinese Yuan, 8GB / 256GB variant priced at 4,299 Chinese Yuan and 12GB / 256GB variant priced at 4,699 Chinese Yuan. With this smartphone, the company is not giving the charger, so customers can buy it separately, its price has been fixed at 3,999 yuan. This phone will be available for sale in China from January 1.