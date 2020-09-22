Xiaomi has launched a new product of its smart home appliances series in India. Mi Smart LED Bulb B22 is the new product of the company’s portfolio which has entered India. The Smart LED bulb, as the name implies, fits into the commonly used B22 bulb socket. This bulb is made of polycarbonate and plastic clad aluminum. The special thing is that this smart LED bulb (B22) also works with voice assistants like Google and Alexa.Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) has been introduced in India for Rs 799. Its body is white. This bulb can be purchased from Me Online Store.

Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22): features and specifications

Me Smart LED Bulb (B22) comes with 9 Watt power. It uses the standard B22 base type. Xiaomi says that the bulb will last about 25 thousand hours of life span. The Mi Smart LED bulb is made from polycarbonate and plastic clad aluminum.

The company says that this bulb can produce around 16 million colors. You can choose your favorite color by going to the Me Home app on Android and iOS. The color temperature adjustment range is between 1,700K and 6,500K. Mi Smart LED bulb (B22) uses Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n to connect to the mobile app. Smart bulbs can be controlled through voice assistants like Google and Alexa.

In addition to Xiaomi’s Smart Bulb portfolio, there are other smart bulbs. Me LED Wi-Fi bulb is 10 Watt power rating. And it has almost all the features with Me Smart LED Bulb (B22).