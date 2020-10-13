China’s smartphone company Xiaomi on Tuesday launched Mi Mask in India. For the safety purpose of the Kovid 19, Xiaomi has launched the Mi KN95 Mask in India, with a set of 2 masks priced at Rs 250. On the other hand, if you buy a set of 5 masks, then you will have to pay 600 rupees.

Xiaomi has claimed that the new Mi KN 96 mask is in 4 layers, which is equipped with 95% bacterial filter efficiencies (BFE) and particle filter efficiencies (PEE). Also, small particles are also filtered from the fabric used. Mi’s masks are available for sale at Mi.com, Mi Homes and retail stores.

Learn the features of Mi KN95 Mask

Talking about the features of MI KN 95 mask, Xiaomi claims that the outermost and inner layer of this 4-layer mask is made of non-woven material, which filters out viruses or pollutant particles, as well as people. There is no problem in breathing. This mask also filters small size particles like 1–5 μm. This MI mask is soft and lightweight, due to which people can wear it for a long time without any pain in ear or nose.

Reusable and comfortable

You can wash and use this Xiaomi mask again. This mask also has a nose pin, which makes it easy to wear and does not open again and again. You can wear or open it at your convenience. In the Corona crisis, masks are the most needed thing for the people in view of security, in this case, Xiaomi has now started selling masks, along with other electronic and household items including smartphones, TVs, toys, which has led to competition in the mask market. And going to grow.