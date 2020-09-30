Mi 10T Pro

Popular smartphone maker company Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T smartphone series. Under this series, three smartphones Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite have been launched. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro are the flagship smartphones from the company that replaced Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Both smartphones have a punch hole design and a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, there is a difference between the cameras of both phones. While the 64MP primary camera is given in the Me10T, the 108MP primary camera is available in the Me10T Pro. All three phones support 5G.

What is the cost of the phone

The Mi 10T comes in two variants. Its 6GB + 128GB variant costs 499 euros (about Rs 43,000) and the 8GB + 128GB variant costs 549 euros (about Rs 47,200). Similarly, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Mi 10T Pro is priced at 599 euros (about Rs 51,700), the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 649 euros (about Rs 56,000). At the same time, the 6GB + 64GB variant of Mi 10T is priced at 279 euros (about Rs 24,000) and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at 329 euros (about Rs 28,300).

Specifications of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Both the smartphones have a 6.67-inch Full HD + (1080×2440 pixels) display, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz. Both phones get Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 20 megapixel selfie camera, 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Both phones come with triple rear camera setup.

The rear of the Mi 10T gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the rear, the Mi 10T Pro has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Oppo’s smart TV with pop-up camera, entry into India next month!

Mi 10T Lite specifications

This phone also has a 6.67-inch display, although its refresh rate is 120Hz. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and 4,820mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The phone has a quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

See full specifications