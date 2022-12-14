Xiaomi is not an unknown brand and we have told you about it often, for example here. Over time, it has gained a loyal share of the public that relies on the company’s products. Whether they are appliances, telephones or household products, the choice is vast! Anyway, we’re here today to witness you one step further, so stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Xiaomi launches its own mini PC!

Comes first mini pc with Windows of the company and we advise you to continue reading because we want to bring you all the features below without wasting your time. Let’s start with the dimensions of just 11.2 x 11.2 x 3.8cm which are really modest. The weight instead is about 437 grams. The materials would seem premium with an aluminum alloy shell and below are the remaining components:

CPU i5 1240p 12 cores: 4 P-core (Performance) + 8 E-core (Efficient). Total 16 threads

Max Turbo Frequency: 4.4GHz (P) 3.3GHz (E)

Max Turbo TDP: 64W

L3 cache: 12MB

GPU: Intel Iris Xe, max frequency 1.3GHz

Memory RAM: 16GB, DDR4 3200MHz SSD: 512, PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Doors Back: 2x HDMI 2.1 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet 1x USB 3.0 Gen2 1x USB 2.0 Front: 2x USB 3.0 Gen2 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

The hardware is very interesting and by no means modest. Without a doubt it amazes us a lot, consequently the price must take this into account: let’s talk about 502 euros and that is 3,699 renminbi to get it. A “Barebone” version without RAM and SSD is also circulating at around 379 euros (2,799 renminbi). Finally, we specify that there has not yet been an official announcement relating to the arrival in our country, therefore everything just said could be subject to change!