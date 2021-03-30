Image of the folding mobile that Xiaomi has presented this Tuesday. Xiaomi

In 2019 Samsung unveiled its first folding mobile in San Francisco, the Galaxy Fold. It was followed by other manufacturers such as Huawei with the Mate X or Motorola with the mythical Razr. Xiaomi has been the last brand to bet on these modern – and very expensive – folding. The Chinese giant presented the Mi MIX Fold on Tuesday, a terminal that open has a flexible 8.01-inch AMOLED screen and can be used as if it were a small tablet. On the outside, it has a smaller secondary screen, 6.52 inches. In this way, when it is folded, it can be used as if it were a traditional mobile. The terminal of the Chinese giant starts at 9,999 yuan – about 1,300 euros at the exchange rate.

The announcement comes a day after the company unveiled the flagships with which it intends to tackle smartphones like the powerful iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S21. At an event with the public, the company showed terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro as well as the Mi Smart Band 6 sports bracelet. Just before the presentation ended, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, affirmed that the “mega-launch” of the company had not finished and would continue this Tuesday.

As the leaks pointed out, the Chinese giant was going to announce in this “mega-launch” the revival of the Mi Mix range and its premiere in the folding market. The design of the Mi Mix Fold is reminiscent of that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, although its screens are slightly larger. When folded, the Z Fold 2 has a 6.2-inch screen and a 7.6-inch open. “When you want to fold the screen, it’s because you want a big screen. If not, what is the point of doubling it? ”, Said the CEO of the company.

Xiaomi wants users to use the Mi Mix Fold to view multimedia content or play games. But he wants to go further: “Such a good terminal, if you only use it to play video games, it’s a shame.” Lei sees the device as a tool “for doing business and working.” “When you use the phone to read reports and work it is almost impossible. For a long time the employees had to print them for me because it is impossible to see them on their mobile phone ”, he stated. But with the Mi Mix Fold, according to account, you can read documents easily.

The new terminal is designed for when “you don’t want to use a tablet or a computer”. Even so, Xiaomi has taken into account users who like to use the laptop: “We have developed a multi-touch swipe function,” explained the CEO. When activated, it is possible to use a “desktop mode” that is more reminiscent of a traditional computer than a mobile. For example, there is a start menu and a control center. With the Mi Mix Fold, as with other competitive folding, several windows and applications can be opened at the same time. This would allow chatting on WhatsApp while viewing a video on YouTube and checking the calendar.

“When you see a folding cell phone, you always have doubts as to whether it is easy to use and whether it is durable,” Lei commented. Folding materials, according to the CEO, “have improved a lot in the last year.” The device has undergone 200,000 bends in reliability tests. Xiaomi engineers assure that the Mi Mix Fold has a hinge that allows it to be folded up to a million times.

In the photographic section, the new Xiaomi terminal has a 108 megapixel sensor, a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle and an 8 megapixel telemacro. The CEO of the company has emphasized that this terminal uses a “liquid lens technology, which opens the era of bionic photography.” As he explained, the liquid lens uses the principle of bionics in the human eye and allows the telephoto to function both as a telephoto and as a macro. In addition, the Mi Mix Fold debuts the Surge C1 processor. It’s about a chip developed by Xiaomi which, according to the company, is used to take better photos, for example in low light situations.

The smartphone It has the Qualcomm processor for the high-end Snapdragon 888 and a 5,020 mAh battery. Xiaomi has divided the battery in two: one of them has 2,460 mAh and the other 2,560 mAh. The terminal supports 67W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can be fully charged in 37 minutes. The smartphone It will be available in three versions. One with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will go on sale for 9,999 yuan – about 1,300 euros. Another with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost 10,999 yuan – about 1,430 euros. The last one, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, will be available for 12,999 yuan – about 1,690 euros. Even though a priori These prices seem lower than those of most foldables on the market, we will have to wait to see how much these terminals cost in Europe. The company has yet to confirm the price and availability of the device on the mainland.

The electric car business

In 2020 Sony surprised attendees at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics fair, by bringing an electric vehicle to the stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Vision-S was a prototype full of sensors with which the Japanese brand intended to show its vision of the future of mobility. Now, a year later, the surprise is given by Xiaomi. The Chinese giant announced this Tuesday in a presentation held in China that, in addition to smartphonesIt is also going to make electric cars.

That Xiaomi planned to enter to compete at some point in the electric vehicle business was a secret with voices, since in recent weeks there have been all kinds of leaks. The official confirmation has arrived and Xiaomi has put some figures on the table. The initial investment will be 10 billion yuan – about 1.3 billion euros -, according to the company on Twitter.

In the next 10 years the Chinese giant plans to invest 10 billion dollars in this business – about 8,520 million euros. The person in charge of running this business will be the CEO of the company himself: “Xiaomi can ensure that anywhere and at any time users can be immersed in the happiness that technology brings them with high-quality electric vehicles.”

Xiaomi is not supposedly the only mobile company that plans to start manufacturing electric cars. Already in 2015 the newspaper The Wall Street Journal it claimed that Apple had “hundreds of employees” working in secret to create an electric vehicle. Since then, different leaks have indicated that the Cupertino company plans to develop cars of this type. In theory Apple and Hyundai Motor planned to sign an agreement this month, the portal reported in January Korea IT News and picked up the agency Reuters. The goal of both companies would be to begin production of these cars in the United States in 2024.

