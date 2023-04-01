The Chinese cell phone manufacturer Xiaomi launched this week the Redmi Note 12 Turbo model, inspired by the Harry Potter saga. The back of the cell phone alludes to the face of the protagonist of the story and has the famous witch’s scar.

The smartphone, which has an Android system, has icons and wallpapers from the book and movie saga. The product is only available in China for the price of 2,399 yuan, around R$1,790.

+ Smartphone sales in Brazil should have another “challenging” year, predicts IDC

The special edition comes with a custom SIM eject tool, stickers and themed case. The device has 12 GB of RAM memory, 256 GB of internal storage, Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chip (Qualcomm) and 5,000 mAh battery.

The screen features OLED technology in a display measuring 6.67 inches in size, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera resembles Harry Potter’s glasses and is 64 MP.