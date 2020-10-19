Xiaomi has launched a new 80W fast wireless charger. Which claims to charge a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. Xiaomi’s new wireless charger has been launched in China. However, no information has yet been received as to when it will be available in the markets. Xiaomi announced the launch of its new wireless charger on Weibo. It also demonstrated charging a smartphone with a battery of 0–100% to 4,000mAh. Depending on the video, the phone charges 50% in just eight minutes. It reaches 100% charge in just 19 minutes which is a great feat for not only fast charging but also wireless charging technology.

Xiaomi’s wireless charger has a stand on which the phone can be placed. It is not a wireless charging pad like most wireless chargers have. Its design is similar to Google’s Pixel Stand wireless charger. Xiaomi has not yet revealed the price of its wireless charger. This is not the first wireless charging that Xiaomi has shown. Earlier this year, it launched the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone with 50W fast wireless charging support. The 4,500mAh battery of the smartphone has been claimed to be fully charged in just 40 minutes.

The Mi 10 Ultra also comes with support for a strong 120W fast charging speed. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Which has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Earlier this year, Oppo launched its 65W AirVOOC wireless charging technology, which can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes. The wireless charger is also Qi compatible. Oppo has also launched a 125W flash charge, which claims to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes.