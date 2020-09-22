Last week, Xiaomi announced the launch of the new Powerbank in India. Now the company has launched Mi Power Bank 3 Series in India. The company has launched two powerbanks of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh in India. These Powerbanks are already available for sale in Xiaomi’s domestic market in China.Xiaomi’s PowerBank can be purchased on the company’s official website mi.com. Apart from this, users can also buy them from Amazon. Both the company’s 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Powerbanks are priced at Rs 899 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

Power bank features

The small powerback comes with two USB Type A ports. Apart from this, Type C port is also provided in PowerBank. This port is for both input and output. Both these Powerbanks provide a maximum charging speed of 18W. Due to the difference in capacity, there is a big difference in the size and weight of both powerbanks. Mi Power Bank 3i’s 20,000mAh Powerbank can be purchased in Sandstone Black color and small Powerback Midnight Black and Metallic Blue color.

Low power charging for accessories

Both of these powerbanks have a low power charging mode of accessory charging. With which you can charge fitness tracker, TWS and other gadgets. The company has manufactured these powerbanks in India. Xiaomi’s Powerbanks are quite popular in India. Apart from affordable smartphones, the company also offers low-cost good powerbanks.