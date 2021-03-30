Xiaomi held a presentation at which it presented a series of new devices. Event recording is available at Youtube-channel of the company.

The flagship series of smartphones was supplemented by two gadgets – Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. The first device received a 6.81-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels with support for a frequency of 120 hertz. The front panel has a 20 megapixel front camera. The device has a Snapdragon 888 processor, at least eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory, a battery with a capacity of 5000 milliampere-hours. The smartphone differs from the basic flagship Mi 11 with a camera – it received three lenses with a resolution of 50, 8 and 13 megapixels.

Related materials Phantom pain Samsung clamshell, the most powerful Xiaomi and another iPhone killer are the main smartphones of the beginning of 2020

The super flagship Mi 11 Ultra came out with a screen similar to the Mi 11 Pro. The device differs from other Xiaomi devices by the presence of a protruding unit with a camera on the rear panel. Nearby is an additional screen for taking pictures and displaying notifications. The Mi 11 Ultra camera received three sensors with a resolution of 50, 48 and 48 megapixels with a 5x optical zoom. The rest of the differences between Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are minimal.

Also, both smartphones became the first flagships of the Chinese company, which received full protection from moisture and dust according to the IP68 standard.

The cost of the basic version of the Mi 11 Pro was 4999 yuan, or about 57.5 thousand rubles. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which will be available on the global market, was estimated at a minimum of 6,000 yuan, or about 69 thousand rubles. A special version of the flagship, which has 12 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of internal memory, will cost the buyer 7,000 yuan, or a little more than 80 thousand rubles.

The release of Xiaomi Mi 11 took place at the end of 2020. The device received a 6.81-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2K, the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, a triple camera with a resolution of 108, 13 and 5 megapixels.