Xiaomi it is undoubtedly a brand that you will know very well, which over the last few years has managed to establish itself in the world of technology, including smartphones, tablets, vacuum cleaners and much more.

Today we are here to talk to you about the new genius of the company, a small “gadget” that can be useful for students and commuters!

Xiaomi: here is the new backpack with integrated cooling system!

How many times have you had to travel carrying your trusty electronic devices with you? If you are a commuter worker or a student, you will probably have had to carry back and forth your laptop, perhaps even finding yourself working on the train en route.

Obviously, in order to do this, it is also important to have the right tools for transport and Xiaomi now comes to meet us with a new backpack designed to make your life easier: a backpack with integrated cooling system and much more.

But let’s go in order. We are faced with KORIN Kuoyun Zero, an object with a simple and elegant design that at the same time possesses all the practicality and the usefulness you can even imagine.

The sophisticated integrated cooling system obviously keeps your devices cool on these hot summer days and at the same time also helps minimize back sweating. All this is achieved through a fan that reaches 3,500 rpm and a low energy consumption motor.

That’s not all, because inside you will also find a convenient 10,000 mAh powerbank to recharge your devices for up to 6 hours. Not to mention the fact that the backpack can also be transformed into a support base in case you need to work on the means of transportalso helping you to avoid overheating of the device during use.

Finally, you will also find various pockets and compartments of all sizes to allow you to carry every necessary object with you. All this for the modest sum of 499 Chinese yuan, corresponding to approximately 72 €.

Unfortunately at the moment this new Xiaomi backpack is in fact only available in China and we do not know anything about the possible launch in other countries, but maybe in case of success we can hope to find it also in Italy! We will obviously keep our ears pricked up always ready to bring you the news.