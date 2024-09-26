If you like large TVs, know that you now have two new options to evaluate. Xiaomi has in fact presented today, Thursday 26 September 2024, the Xiaomi TV Max 100 and 85 2025.

These are two very large format displays that promise to offer an unprecedented home theater experience. The two new models feature ultra-large QLED displays, with 4K UHD resolution and a DCI-P3 color accuracy (typical) of 94%. And if you also want to use them for gaming, then you’ll be happy to know that they can count on a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is also excellent, while the HDMI 2.1 inputs with VRR are AMD FreeSync Premium certified (although, as we’ve already explained, these certifications don’t always significantly improve the experience).

Rounding out the specs overview are enhanced AI processing, borderless design, Google TV integration and control via Xiaomi Watch 2.

And the price? High but not very high: Xiaomi TV Max 100 2025 will be available at € 1,999.99 soon on mi.com. Xiaomi TV Max 85 2025 will instead be available at € 1,299.99 always on mi.com.

If you have the space, you can give it a thought, also because large screens are still leading the recovery of TVs in 2024, even if they cost more and more. Then let us know what solutions you have found to get them home if you live in a condominium.

In the meantime, we are waiting for your thoughts in the comments: what do you think is the right size for a TV? And how much are you willing to spend to buy a new TV?