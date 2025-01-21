The technology company Xiaomi is characterized by its mobile devices, but within its catalog we find smart products such as dishwashers, fans, cameras, light bulbs, among others. We can also meet with projectors and the Asian brand has launched two new models available in Spain that come with Google TV and up to 120 inches: The Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 and the Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 Pro.

Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 and Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 Pro: these are the new Xiaomi projectors

The Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 weighs 1.2 kg, has a screen between 40 and 120 inches Full HDa maximum brightness of 200 ISO lumens and they come with built-in speakers. It has 2GB of RAM memory along with 16 storage. He L1 Pro It has these same characteristics, except that its maximum brightness is 400 ISO lumenstheir speakers are more powerfulsince they have 5 W compared to the 3 W of the L1 and reach 2 kg in weight.

Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 Xiaomi





As we say, both come with Google TV and you can connect other devices using Wifi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB. To improve the user experience, they incorporate some functions such as autofocus, intelligent screen alignment and more. Both They can play content in 4K.

Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 Pro Xiaomi





Speaking of its price and availability in Spain, the Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 and the Xiaomi Smart Projector L1 Pro are only available, for now, in the Powerplanet store for 249.95 and 329 eurosrespectively. You can find all its features in full on the official Xiaomi website.

