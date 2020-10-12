Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is a popular brand in India. The company is known for its economical and superior features smartphones. In the last few years, Xiaomi has also launched other electronic products in the country. Now, Xiaomi has informed that more than 50 lakh Xiaomi Smart TV companies have sold in the country.The Chinese tech company has announced that since the entry of Smart TV series in the country in 2018, a total of 5 million TV has been sold in India. Currently, the company has a market share of 22 percent for smart TVs in the country. In this category, the company has won the title of best selling brand for 9 consecutive quarters.

Ishwar Neelakantan, TV category head of Me India in India, said, ‘Me India has played an important role in creating a market for smart TV in India. It has introduced TVs with the best hardware and software at great value. ‘

Xiaomi India showcased these three important philosophies for the market, ‘Content First, Consistent Experience and Customization for India’. Mi TV in India comes with a patchwall and is designed specifically for Indian customers by integrating it with streaming devices such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It supports more than 16 languages.